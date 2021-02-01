Gopalpur: Police arrested two persons in connection with the gangrape and attempt to murder a seven-year-old girl in Golanthara police limits of Ganjam, Sunday. The accused were identified as Rutu Behera(30) and Hemant Behera(30) of Solra. The heinous crime was committed in Sorala village under Golanthara police limits of Ganjam district, January 28. The duo has been booked under various Sections of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. They were produced in the court which remanded them in judicial custody.

According to the reports, the girl along with her younger brother was on way to answer to the call of nature. The two accused abducted her to a building where they gangraped her. The girl was in critical condition and raised an alarm, they bludgeoned her with a brick.

On seeing this, her younger brother rushed to a villager’s house and reported the matter.

Locals rescued her and admitted her to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The minor girl is currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The accused were produced in court after their medical examination, said Berhampur SDPO Jayant Kumar Mohapatra.

PNN