Balasore: Khantapada police arrested two miscreants who masqueraded as special task force officers were travelling in a vehicle with red beacon light atop at Shergarh toll plaza in Balasore district Monday night. A pistol was seized from their possession.

The police are yet to share any information regarding their identities and criminal antecedents.

According to sources, the miscreant duo were travelling from Ganjam to Balasore. At the toll plaza, they had a heated argument with the plaza staff. On being informed, Shergarh police station IIC D Krishna Pingua reached the spot. When Rout intervened, they misbehaved with him as well.

Later, Khantapada police station IIC Paresh Kumar Rout along with a team reached at the spot and overpowered the miscreant duo.

In the process, Shergarh IIC suffered injuries. Upon a search operation, a pistol was seized from the vehicle and the miscreants were arrested. The vehicle they were travelling in was also seized.

During interrogation, they admitted that they were travelling posing themselves as STF officials.

A detailed investigation is underway and updates are awaited.

