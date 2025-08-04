Bhadrak: The police Sunday arrested two persons, including a former employee, for their alleged involvement in the armed robbery of a small finance bank in Bhadrak district, police said.

Four masked men stormed into the bank June 11 and looted Rs 7.54 lakh at gunpoint. Following the incident, bank officials lodged a complaint at Tihidi police station, prompting an investigation.

During the course of the probe, police recovered Rs 2,000 in cash, four mobile phones, and one vehicle used in the crime. The arrested accused persons have been identified as Pralhad Raut, a former employee of the bank, and Anil Behera of Kandhamal district.

“Two accused are still at large. We have gathered vital leads about their whereabouts and expect to apprehend them soon,” said Arup Abhishek Behera, Additional SP, Bhadrak.

PNN