New Delhi: In a reference to the present situation arising out of the lockdown, which has led to the exodus of migrant labourers, Congress leader Kapil Sibal Wednesday said there were two types of people in the country, one was at home and the other was struggling to reach home.

Sibal, who has earlier criticised the government for the unplanned lockdown, tweeted, “Two India’s. One (at home) Doing yoga, Watching Ramayana, Playing Antakshari.”

The former union minister was taking swipe at many ministers involved in playing “antakshari” on Twitter. He said that the other class was struggling for survival, “The other (trying to reach home) Fighting for survival, Without food, Without shelter, Without support.”

However, Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry issued guidelines to deal with the crisis of migrant labourers who are facing harsh treatment by law enforcement agencies in various parts of the country due to nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.