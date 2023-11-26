Berhampur: Two persons were injured after crude bombs were hurled at them in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said Sunday.

The incident happened in Haripur village in Khallikote police station area Saturday when Niranjan Das (27) and Srinivas Das (25) were in the verandah of their house, they said.

The incident is the fallout of long-time enmity between two groups, which often result in violent clashes, they added.

Two persons have been detained for interrogation, said Jagannath Mallick, the inspector-in-charge of Khallikote police station.

“We have identified those behind the incident, and a search is on to nab them,” he said.

During searches in the village, explosives used for making crude bombs were found, police said.

Though tension gripped the area following the incident, the situation was under control, they said.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation. Forces have been deployed in the village to prevent a further flare-up,” another police officer said.

PTI