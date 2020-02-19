Bhandaripokhari: Two passengers were injured while 46 others had a narrow escape after a bus they were travelling in overturned on NH-16 near Dahala locality in Bhandaripokhari police limits of Bhadrak district Wednesday morning.

According to the passengers, the incident took place while the bus carrying around 48 passengers was en route to Bhubaneswar from Balasore. The vehicle skidded off the road near Neulia and turned turtle.

That said, what led to the incident is yet to be learnt.

Two of the passengers who sustained minor injuries were immediately rushed to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN