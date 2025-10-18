Bargarh/Dhenkanal/Chhatrapur: In a tragic series of road accidents across Odisha, seven people, including two children, were killed and three others critically injured in the last 24 hours, highlighting the growing concern over road safety in the state.

In Dhenkanal district, a horrific accident occurred near the Malpura overbridge on NH-53 under Kamakhyanagar police limits when a speeding truck rammed into a motorcycle carrying a family of four. The father and his two daughters died on the spot, while the mother sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Kamakhyanagar hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the truck dragged the bike nearly 150 metres before fleeing. Police are examining CCTV footage and searching for the vehicle.

Also Read: Dhanu Jatra to begin Dec 24

In Bargarh, three youths lost their lives late Thursday night after their car hit a road divider near the Bargarh-Bhatli four-lane overbridge.

The deceased were identified as Saurabh Agrawal (26) of Bargarh, Lucenery Dishri (26) of Sonpur district, and Gyanaranjan Sahu (27) of Bhubaneswar. Another passenger, Rijita Sethi (25), survived and is under treatment. The group had travelled from Sambalpur for work.

Meanwhile, in Berhampur, one person was killed and another critically injured when a truck hit their scooter at Pukidibandha Junction on NH-16. The deceased was identified as Hari Patra of Berhampur.

Local MLAs Siddhanta Mahapatra and Krushna Chandra Nayak, who happened to be passing by, arranged emergency medical aid. Police have detained the truck and launched an investigation.

With multiple fatalities reported in a single day, public demand for improved road infrastructure and stricter enforcement of traffic rules has intensified.