Keonjhar: Two kids drowned in a pond in Odisha’s Keonjhar district Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Nakjhari village in the Ghatgaon police station area, they said.

Amrita, 6, and Bhumika, 7, were playing near the village pond while returning home from school when the incident happened, they added.

Police said a case of unnatural death has been registered, and the post-mortem examinations would be done Wednesday.

PTI