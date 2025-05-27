Bhanjanagar: Two people were killed and three others critically injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Sorada-Bhanjanagar main road near Kulangi in Ganjam district, Monday morning.

The deceased have been identifi ed as Biranchi Bhuyan, 30, of Singhamardani village in Ganjam and Prabhat Pradhan, 45, of Dihapadhal village in Nayagarh. Both were driving the two vehicles involved in the crash.

According to police, Prabhat and Kahnu Charan Pradhan were heading toward Nayagarh for Savitri Brata. Meanwhile, Biranchi along with Rohit Swain and Sagar Bishoyi was en route to Gudipalli. The collision occurred near Lathipada on a narrow stretch of road.

Biranchi was declared dead at Sorada hospital, while Prabhat succumbed to his injuries at Bhanjanagar hospital.

PNN