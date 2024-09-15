Baripada/Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed in separate wall collapse incidents in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said Sunday.

In one case, 50-year-old Pangala Pingua was killed when a wall of her mud house in Kotupit village, under Gorumahisani police station area, collapsed while she and her family were asleep Saturday night. Her husband and child managed to escape unharmed, police said.

In Masinga village under Udala police station limits, 52-year-old Tunu Bindhani died after a mud wall fell on him at his house the same night.

Both the incidents were triggered by continuous rainfall due to the formation of a deep depression, police added.

The Special Relief Commissioner has advised the Mayurbhanj district collector to keep disaster response teams on standby for immediate search and rescue operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall in several districts of the state for another day.

PTI