Rourkela: Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents of wall collapse due to heavy rain in Odisha’s Sundargarh district Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Banadui Bage (70) and Damani Seth of Koida area in the district, a senior officer said.

Banadui died when the earthen wall of his house in Lohartoda village in Koida block collapsed due to heavy rain, he said.

He was sleeping when the wall collapsed, a police officer said.

Damani was killed after the mud wall of her house collapsed amid a downpour in Motu Hanuman village.

She was also sleeping when the accident occurred, the officer said.

“The wall of her house, which was soaked in heavy rain, collapsed on her and she died on the spot,” he said.

Due to heavy rain in the Koida area for the past two days, most of the mud houses have become weak and vulnerable to such incidents, locals said.

PTI