Parjang: Two men died and another sustained critical injuries after the motorcycle they were travelling on skidded off a bridge near Bhalumunda-Aluajharan area under Parjang police limits in Dhenkanal district Saturday evening.

The two deceased youths have been identified as Saroj Kumar Nayak from Patarpada village and Subrat Kumar Sahoo from Basantpada village under Parjang block in this district.

According to locals, the trio was going to Bhalumunda area on the motorcycle, while it skidded off and two of them died on the spot. Another youth identified as Debasish Biswal from Patarpada village who was riding pillion sustained severe injuries.

The trio was returning back home after attending a feast at Badajura village. There were six persons travelling on two separate motorcycles at the time of incident.

Locals rushed to the scene after the incident and sent the trio to Parjang community health centre (CHC). Later, Debasish was shifted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) as his health conditions deteriorated.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem, Parjang police station ASI Padmini Dalei said.

PNN