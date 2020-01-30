Keonjhar: Two persons were killed while another sustained grievous injuries after an iron-laden truck hit a vegetable-laden pick-up van at Nekadaghara locality under Keonjhar town police limits in this district late Wednesday night.

The pick-up van was travelling to Ranchi from Kuakhia area of Jajpur district.

The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained.

Locals said, the mishap took place when the pick-up van was parked on the roadside and was carrying out some repair work. The iron-laden truck rear-ended the van killing two and injuring another on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN