Malkangiri: Two members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party Sunday surrendered before Odisha Police DG Abhay in Malkangiri.

The ultras were identified as Raidhar Dharua from Mathili area and Rame Podiami alias Sabita from Tamanpalli village under MV-79 in Malkangiri district.

According to sources, the two red rebels who surrendered in the morning were previously members of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DSZC) and were active in the region. Raidhar was the secretary of Daldali Cell and Sabita had taken part in a number of attacks conducted on security personnel prior to her surrender.

The woman Maoist had organised several ambushes when she was the commander of Palachalam local organization squad (LOS).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had appealed Maoists to shun the path of violence and become part of the mainstream by surrendering before police.

“Chief Minister’s appeal has influenced many active Maoist cadres to leave the path of violence and join the mainstream. In past two years, more than 20 active Maoist cadres and hundreds of militia/ Maoist sympathisers have surrendered in Malkangiri,” Abhay said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Odisha Police chief Abhay is on an official tour to three Maoist-infested districts of the state.

PNN