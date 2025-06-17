Koraput: Two minor boys went missing Monday while shooting reels at the popular Gulmi waterfall in Koraput district.

The boys, residents of Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur district, were part of a group of five friends visiting the scenic tourist spot.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the boys accidentally slipped and were swept away by the strong current while filming near the waterfall. Despite their friends’ immediate efforts to raise an alarm, the two were pulled underwater within seconds.

Following the mishap, personnel from the Kotpad fire brigade and local police rushed to the spot and launched an intensive search and rescue operation. As of the latest update, efforts to locate the missing boys were still ongoing.

PNN