Ersama/Baripada/Rourkela/Nandapur: At least six people drowned in separate incidents across the state Sunday, police said.

In Mayurbhanj district, two youths drowned while bathing in the Palpala River inside Similipal National Park.

Police said seven friends from Baripada town had gone to the park when four entered the river. Two of them, identified as Ankit Bhujbal, 22, and Ayushman Nayak, 21, slipped into deep water and drowned. Fire services personnel recovered the bodies.

A case of unnatural death was registered, and post-mortems were conducted at PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, said Baripada Sadar police inspector Aditya Prasad Jena.

Similarly, in Koraput district, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy drowned in the Jolaput reservoir near Daleiput ghat under Nandapur block.

The victims, Pushpa Bairagi and Debendra Kirshani, were from Banura village and had gone fishing. Pushpa slipped into the water, and Debendra drowned while trying to save her. Their bodies were recovered after a five-hour search by fire personnel. Separate unnatural death cases were registered.

In another incident, a youth drowned in the Brahmani River near Teterkela in Rourkela while bathing with friends. His companions escaped, but he was swept away by the current.

His identity had not been confirmed as of Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, in Jagatsinghpur district, a 22-year-old man drowned after being swept away by tidal waves while bathing in the sea near Siali beach under Ersama police limits.

The deceased, Deeptiranjan Parija of Begunia village in Titira panchayat, had gone to the beach with friends for the Raja festival. His body was found about 3km away near Ramtara beach after a two-hour search.

Police have registered unnatural death cases in all incidents and sent the bodies for autopsy. Investigations are ongoing.

PNN