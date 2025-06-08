Banki: Four children were swept away while bathing in Mahanadi river in Banki area of Cuttack district Sunday, a source said.

The incident took place while they were accompanying their uncle for a bath in the river.

According to the source, the group included three boys and a girl. Three of the children were rescued by locals, but the minor girl remained missing at the time of filing this report.

The fire services personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing child.

