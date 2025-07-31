Keonjhar: Two minor girls drowned in a pond at Nakajhari village under Ghatgaon police station in Keonjhar district Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Amrita Bala, 7, and Bhumi Naik, 10, of the village under the Ghatgaon block.

According to sources, both were studying at Nakajhari Primary School.

Tuesday afternoon, after returning from school, they were playing near the abandoned pond close to their residences.

However, they fall into the pond. Locals saw their slippers near the pond, following which a search operation began.

After a prolonged search, they were found in an unconscious state and taken to Ghatgaon CHC, where the doctor declared them dead. A probe is on.

