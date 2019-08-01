Paradip: Police rescued two minor girls Wednesday from areas under Paradip model police limits and Abhaychand police limits under ‘Operation Pari’.

Two individuals were also detained in the rescue operation.

According to Abhaychandpur police, a 17-year-old boy of a village under their police limits had eloped with a minor girl of the same village. The family members of the girl had lodged a complaint, alleging rape. Registering a case, police had launched a probe. After rescue, both underwent medical tests and will be sent to child care home, informed inspector-in-charge (IIC) Jugal Kishore Das.

Similarly, a complaint was lodged last year with Paradip model police station, alleging a minor was kidnapped. The accused was also minor at that time. They were rescued Wednesday. They too underwent medical tests. While the minor in question is more than 18 years old suggesting that he may be an adult, the girl is nine months pregnant.

However, as the girl is pregnant, her family members are reluctant to accept her, informed IIC Rajanikant Samal, adding that both would be sent to child care home.

