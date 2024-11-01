Bhubaneswar: Two more persons were arrested Friday in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Bhubaneswar, police said.

With the fresh arrests, a total of five people, including a female friend of the victim, have been arrested in the case so far.

Police had Thursday arrested two men, both aged 19 years, and a 16-year-old girl in connection with the incident.

Two other persons, aged 21 and 23 years, were also detained. They have been arrested after their involvement in the case was found during investigation, Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped in a hotel in the Odisha capital October 16.

A case was registered with Nayapalli police station Wednesday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the survivor, he said.

The arrested girl was a common friend of both the victim and the accused and had allegedly introduced the survivor to the accused, another police officer said.

“The accused had allegedly spiked the victim’s soft drink with some intoxicant and gang-raped her,” he said.

The accused had also videotaped the incident and tried to extort the victim and her mother.

