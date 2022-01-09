Bhubaneswar: With Covid cases projected to rise further in weeks ahead, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday announced that two more hospitals have been enrolled to provide healthcare services to coronavirus patients in the city.

BMC Saturday signed an agreement with KIMS Hospital with 500 beds and Hi-tech Medical College And Hospital with 239 beds. Total beds in dedicated Covid hospitals across the city have gone up to 1,699 with the addition of these two hospitals, a source said.

According to the source, BMC had already tied up with Aditya Ashwini Hospital, SUM Hospital, CCC at Patia and Dumduma in Bhubaneswar. All these hospitals are already functional.

According to BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Southeast Zone Mahendra Badhei, people testing positive for Covid-19 are being allowed to undergo treatment in home isolation and only those seeking medical care are being shifted to hospitals.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha recorded 4,714 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 28 per cent more than the previous day, and the biggest single-day spike in nearly six months. The daily positivity rate jumped to 6.72 per cent from 5.15 Saturday. As many as 416 children are among the newly-infected patients.

PNN