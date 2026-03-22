Bhubaneswar: Two leaders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from Baliapal block in Odisha’s Balasore district resigned Sunday, citing opposition to the suspension of MLA Subasini Jena.

Block youth president Sangram Parida and student president Sushant Behera stepped down from their respective posts as well as from the party’s primary membership, sources said.

Their resignations come a day after Basta block president Anil Kumar Mohanty quits the party Saturday.

The leaders are reportedly protesting Jena’s suspension, indicating growing discontent within the party ranks in the region.