Berhampur: Out of the eight COVID-19 fatalities Odisha had reported Friday, two were journalists from Ganjam district.

The fact that two scribes lost their battle against coronavirus came to the fore later in the day. The deceased media persons have been identified as Govinda Behera and Manoj Kumar Sahoo.

While Govinda was working as a block correspondent for the news portal News 6, Manoj was Odia daily Nitidin’s correspondent for Chikiti.

According to a source, Govinda had quarantined himself after showing symptoms of COVID-19. It was when his health condition did not improve that he underwent COVID-19 test April 20. His report came out to be positive for the infection. He was immediately admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. While undergoing treatment his oxygen level reportedly dropped and he succumbed April 23.

As it was not enough for the family, the deceased’s uncle breathed his last 15 minutes after Govinda’s death. His father Kandha Behera who is also a COVID-19 patient is undergoing treatment.

Similarly, Manoj had complained of breathlessness April 20. He was admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital April 22 night. He breathed his last Friday.

PNN