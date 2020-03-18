Bangalore: Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the city, taking the total number of cases in Karnataka to 13, Health Minister B Sriramulu said Wednesday.

The two patients–56-year-old man and 25-year-old woman–had returned from the US and Spain, respectively.

Two more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bangalore today, taking the total infected cases to 13, the minister tweeted.

The man, a city resident, had returned from the US on March 6 while the woman from Spain, Sriramulu said, adding the duo were admitted to a designated hospital’s isolation ward.

A 67-year-old woman, who is resident of the city and had returned from Dubai via Goa last week, tested positive Tuesday.

PTI