Sambalpur: Two persons were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on accidentally fell off a bridge at Dimirikuda village under Rairakhol police limits in Sambalpur district late Wednesday night.

The bodies were spotted floating in water Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abhijit Panigrahi and Ramachandra Pradhan of Dimirikuda village.

Sources said Abhijit and Ramachandra were on their way home from somewhere Wednesday night. As they were nearing the bridge, the rider lost his control, resulting in the motorcycle ramming into the parapet of the bridge. Both the rider and pillion rider along with the motorcycle fell off the bridge.

Some local residents that first spotted the bodies floating in water Thursday morning. They immediately informed the families and police. Upon reaching the spot, the family members identified the bodies.

Later, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post mortem.

Registering an unnatural death case, the police have launched a probe into the incident.

PNN