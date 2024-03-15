Bhubaneswar: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Friday announced the sanction of two new railway line projects for Odisha.

East Coast Railway(ECoR) sources said these two projects were demanded by the public for a long time.

One of the projects is Digha-Jaleswar (Chandaneswar-Jaleswar, a 42 km long railway line project that will be done on the fast track.

The approval process has been completed and work will start. This connectivity will give a boost to the regional economy & tourism as new areas get connected to the mainstream, ECoR sources said.

The Jaleswar-Chandaneswar line will connect famous shaivapiths of Baleshwar district with Jaleswar station such as Chandaneswar Temple and Bhusandeswar Temple.

This line will promote regional socio-economic upliftment, and connectivity to the students, pilgrims, farmers, and local traders of the region.

The connectivity to the hinterland of Jaleswar & Bhograi blocks of Baleswar districts will also benefit the fisheries sector & local agricultural produce.

ECoR sources said the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the New Line between Angul and Nayagarh Town via Narasinghpur-Kantilo-Khandapada and a Chord Line between Khurda Town and Kaipadar Road (120KMs) has been sanctioned.

This line will provide connectivity to Kantilo Nilamadhab Temple, promote Nature Tourism, and connectivity to Unexplored wildlife sanctuaries and Forest reserves.

The proposed new line will merge with the ongoing Khurda-Balangir line at Nayagarh Town station and take off from Khurda Town station to Kaipadar Road station in Khurda Road Vizianagaram main line.

UNI