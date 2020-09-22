Bhubaneswar: Two nonagenarian COVID-19 patients have been cured of the highly infectious disease in Odisha, bringing cheers to the medical fraternity in the eastern state.

The two patients — Satchidananda Mohanty and Dhirendranath Das — both aged 91, were admitted to dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar respectively.

Both the men were admitted to the hospitals September 5 after being diagnosed with the disease. They were discharged Sunday night.

Mohanty, an eminent advocate in Kendrapara town, was also suffering from hypothyroid and neurological ailments. He was immediately shifted to the ICU after his admission to the hospital.

“We were worried about his condition as his oxygen level had dropped a day after his admission. However, his condition improved gradually after we put him under oxygen support,” a doctor who treated Mohanty said.

“I must thank Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra and National Health Mission, Odisha Director Shalini Pandit for making provision of extra care for elderly COVID-19 patients,” Mohanty told PTI over the phone Tuesday.

He also thanked Kendrapara District Magistrate-cum-Collector Samarth Verma and health personnel for their dedicated service to the patients.

“Doctors and other health personnel at the hospital were like my family members,” Mohanty said.

His 60-year-old son Debdas, a type-II diabetes patient, also recovered from COVID-19 after being treated at the same hospital.

The other nonagenarian patient, Dhirendranath Das, a former senior official with the Press Information Bureau and the All India Radio, was also shifted to the ICU.

Das had developed a breathing problem after contracting the disease.

A team of doctors including Dr Pradipta Kumar Patra, Dr Santosh Singh, Dr Asish Malla and Dr Arun Rath treated Das.

PPE-clad nurses had fed the patient as he was unable to eat by himself.

“While my father was being taken to the hospital, he had told us he would defeat coronavirus. It became a reality because of the relentless efforts of the doctors and the nurses,” Das’s daughter Debadatta said.

PTI