Bhubaneswar: Two persons from Odisha were arrested by Chhattisgarh police for allegedly smuggling diamonds worth Rs 20 lakh in Gariaband district. The accused Odia diamond smugglers have been identified as Jokho Ram (56) and Vikas Majhi (25) of Nuapada district. The diamond smugglers were involved in sending the stones to other parts of the country.

Acting on a tip-off Manipur police conducted raids in Jadapadar village under the Mainpur police station and arrested the alleged smugglers. Police have seized 125 pieces of diamonds of different sizes and a small weighing machine from the two. The valuation of the stones seized is around Rs 20 lakh.

Police said that the accused were illegally smuggling the diamonds from the diamond-rich belt of Gariabands Deobhog area and selling those in different states across India through middlemen.

After registering a case against the duo, police have launched an investigation into the matter. They are trying to find out the accomplices associated with the arrested duo.

PNN