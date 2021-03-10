Sakhigopal: In a tragic road mishap Wednesday morning, at least two persons of a family were killed and 12 others critically injured after a vehicle in which they were travelling hit a culvert at Chanagorada area on Bhubaneswar-Puri NH-316.

The fatal road mishap took place near Sakhigopal under Satyabadi block in Puri district. The deceased were identified as 58-year-old Laxmipriya Rana and four-year-old Lipika Priyadarshini.

According to an eyewitness, the family was on its way to the Jagannath temple in Puri in a Bolero from Begunia Patana area of Keonjhar district when the ill-fated vehicle met with an accident. The family had to observe the Mundan (tonsuring) ceremony of Lipika in Puri.

On being informed, Satyabadi police station IIC Debi Prasad Patra immediately rushed to the accident site. A police team rescued the critically injured and sent them to Sakhigopal hospital for treatment.

Later, the injured were shifted to Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar after their health conditions deteriorated.

Satyabadi police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. Police also recovered the bodies and sent them to Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) for post-mortem.

PNN