Sundargarh: In a tragic mishap, two persons were killed after the car they were travelling in hit a roadside tree near Koida in Sundargarh district late Friday night.

The deceased were identified to be locals of Jharkhand’s Kiriburu town. Their names are yet to be ascertained.

Sources said that the duo had gone to Balijodi village to attend funeral rites there. On their way back, the driver of the vehicle lost his control on the wheels due to some reasons, leading to the vehicle ramming against a roadside tree.

The collision was so intense that one of the occupants died on the spot. Local people rushed to the spot, rescued the seriously injured patient and rushed him to Koida government hospital. But he breathed his last while being taken to the hospital.

On being informed, Koida police reached the spot, seized the vehicle and the body. Later, the body was sent for post mortem.

Police investigation is underway to identify the cause of the incident.

PNN