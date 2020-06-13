Chhatrapur: The SDPO of Chhatrapur and an IIC posted under Ganjam police tested positive for COVID-19, Saturday.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai, Saturday morning tweeted, “In the line of duty our two covid warriors SDPO Chatrapur & IIC Chatrapur tested covid positive.We wish speedy recovery of them. Inspiring by their services we take this fight against covid with great zeal to save our citizens from this disease.”

Rai also stated that the two officers, who are now in home quarantine may have contracted the virus during their visit to the institutional quarantine centres.

“We are keeping a close watch on all staff of the office of the SDPO and the Chhatrapur police station whose swabs have been sent for test. Anyone who has tested positive for the virus will be kept in home quarantine,” Rai said.

Earlier, two home guards of Polsara police station and two OSSF jawans who were patrolling near Khallikot police station and Huma police station, were tested positive for COVID-19.

Notably, 20 people tested positive for coronavirus Saturday in Ganjam district.

PNN