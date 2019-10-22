Gania: Two primary schools under Gania block in Nayagarh district have been shut down since Monday by school and mass education department citing poor attendance.

The schools are – Kanipokhari primary school under Chhamundia panchayat and Purunapani primary school under Badasilingi panchayat.

According to an education officer here, the strength of students in Kanipokhari primary school was nine and Purunapani primary school had 10 students this year. Both the schools were closed down based on the government guidelines that suggests to shut schools with a student strength of less than or equal to 10.

The students and teachers of both these schools have been sent to nearby schools, the officer added.

Notably, the students of these schools will be entitled to get Rs 6,000 annually if the distance between their primary school and the school they have been shifted to is more than one kilometer. The transportation allowance will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the parents of the concerned students.

A government notification in this context earlier said that a student will be entitled to get Rs 6,000 annually (Rs 600 per month for 10 months) if his/her attendance is more than 75 per cent. Similarly, Rs 4,000 will be provided to the students having attendance between 50 per cent and 75 per cent and Rs 3,000 for attendance between 30 and 50 percent. No transportation allowance will be provided if the attendance of a student falls below 30 per cent.

