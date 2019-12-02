Jajpur Road: Two private buses accidentally caught fire and were reduced to ashes at the bus stand here late Sunday night.

While no injuries or causalities were reported in the mishap, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Seeing the buses engulfed in flames, nearby people immediately informed the fire department. Later fire fighters reached the spot and tamed the flame but by that time the buses had already been gutted.

Sources said, like any other day, Sulochana and Nirupama, the two ill-fated buses, returned from Cuttack with passengers on board to Jajpur road bus stand at the usual time Sunday. After all the passengers alighted from the buses, the drivers and helpers washed the vehicles and then went to have dinner. The two buses were parked back to back.

Some moments later, the two buses were seen in flames. While the fire personnel were clueless about the cause of the mishap, the drivers and helpers were at a loss.

