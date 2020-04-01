New Delhi: Two resident doctors at Safdarjung hospital here tested positive for Covid-19 disease, a source said Wednesday.

Prior to this, three doctors of Mohalla Clinics were confirmed to have coronavirus infection, while another doctor from Sardar Patel Hospital has also tested positive for the disease, taking the total count of affected doctors to six.

The Safdarjang hospital doctors, who contracted the virus, have been kept in the isolation ward here and their contact tracing has been done, according to the hospital sources.

According to sources, of the two residents, one is a woman doctor and a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department. She had travelled to a foreign country recently.

The other doctor, who has got the infection, was posted in the Covid-19 ward of the hospital. The hospital has asked other doctors and healthcare staff to monitor their health closely.

As on Wednesday, total number of novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,637, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Wednesday. This included 1,466 are active cases and 38 fatalities. Total 132 individuals have recovered so far, and one patient migrated from the country.

At a press briefing, Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said at least 386 new positive cases of novel coronavirus and three new deaths have been reported in the country in 24 hours.

Earlier he had also said that the ministry was not differentiating between the patients of coronavirus, be it a doctor or anyone, and also that the government was stressing upon procuring as well as manufacturing PPE materials.

IANS