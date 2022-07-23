Gopalpur: Two people were critically injured after a wall and parts of a building collapsed due to LPG cylinder explosions at Ramchandrapur under Gopalpur police limits in Ganjam district Friday. The injured were identified as Debraj Nayak and his son Ashok Nayak. According to reports, Debraj and Ashok had illegally stocked commercial and domestic LPG cylinders in their house. For some reason, gas cylinders caught fire and it led to explosions.

Under the impact of the explosions, a part of the roof and a wall caved in. The father-son duo was critically injured and immediately rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. Fire service personnel managed to bring the fire under control. Ganjam SP Saravana Vivek M visited the spot and said that a report has been sought from the Fire Services department about the mishap and action will be taken.