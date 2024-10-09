Balasore: Two sisters drowned while bathing in a village pond in Odisha’s Balasore district Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened at Kharasahapur village under the jurisdiction of Soro police station earlier in the day, the inspector in charge (IIC) of the Soro police station, Prabhansu Sekhar Mishra, said.

He said that a case of an unnatural death was registered at the police station and the bodies were sent for autopsy.

According to the preliminary report, the deceased were identified as Bhagyalaxmi Behera (16) and her younger sister Raj Laxmi (13), daughters of Manas Behera of the village.

Though the villagers and family members fished them out of the pond and took them to a hospital, the doctors declared the duo dead.

PTI