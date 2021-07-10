Phulbani: Two security personnel of special operations group (SOG) sustained grievous injuries during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Uma forest bordering Boudh and Kandhamal districts Saturday morning, an official source informed.

According to IG (Operation) Amitav Thakur, the exchange of fire continues inside Uma forest under Kantamal block.

Both the two injured SOG jawans were airlifted to Bhubaneswar for advanced medical treatment. Odisha police DGP Abhay, who was in Koraput, rushed to the site on hearing the news and helped airlifting the jawans in a helicopter to Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Also read: Odisha registers 2,334 new Covid-19 cases; 58 more fatalities

According to the official source, a team of security personnel had launched an operation in the forest under Gochhapada police station of Kandhamal district July 9. The anti-Maoist operation was underway for the last couple of days. The group of ultras opened fire on security forces during a search operation this morning.

Both the SOG jawans sustained bullet injuries. They were rescued and brought to a nearby main road from the operation area with the help of CRPF personnel.

Health condition of both the wounded jawans is said to be stable now, a senior official said.

PNN