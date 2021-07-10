Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 2,334 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,37,470. The active caseload in the state now stands at 26,364. Out of the 2,334 new infections, 1,342 were reported from quarantine centres while 992 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha reported 58 new fatalities as of Friday taking total tally in the state to 4,534 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new Covid-19 cases with 380 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 371 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (64), Balasore (164), Bargarh (17), Bhadrak (121), Bolangir (6), Boudh (13), Deogarh (5), Dhenkanal (34), Gajapati (2), Ganjam (6), Jagatsinghpur (101), Jajpur (179), Jharsuguda (6), Kalahandi (9), Kandhamal (29), Kendrapara (196), Keonjhar (51), Koraput (19), Malkangiri (13), Mayurbhanj (104), Nabarangpur (7), Nayagarh (94), Nuapada (3), Puri (106), Rayagada (38), Sambalpur (21), Subarnapur (12) and Sundargarh (87).

The State Pool reported 76 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,44,90,021 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 3,341.

PNN