Rourkela: Two students drowned while visiting Gagri Ghat waterfall near Kalunga Fandi in Rourkela’s Brahmanitarang police limits Friday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Om Suna, 16, of Sector-15 Havildar Quarters, and Anurag Das, 16, of Sector-1. Both were Class X students at IEMS School in Sector-20, Rourkela.

According to reports, Om and Anurag went on a picnic with four other students – Abhijit Hobo, 16, of Sector-20 D Block; Sumit Seth, 16, of Sector-6 C Block; Abhishek Sahu, 16, of Sector-2 J Block; and Pritam Hansda, 16, of Sector-3 A Block. They travelled from Rourkela to Gagri Ghat on two bikes.

While returning from the picnic, Om and Anurag reportedly went to bathe in the waterfall along with others and were swept away by the current.

Local residents and school teachers reached the site and informed the fire service. The fi re department recovered the students’ bodies around 4pm Friday.

Police have seized the bodies and sent them to RGH for post-mortem. No formal police case had been registered at the time of reporting.