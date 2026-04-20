Bhanjanagar: Two students of Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja College in Ganjam district drowned in the Bhanjanagar reservoir Sunday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Kahna Pradhan and Ashutosh Bhuyan of Lalsingh.

Their bodies have been kept at the Bhanjanagar hospital for postmortem examination, which will be conducted Monday.

Police reached the hospital Sunday and launched an investigation.

Sources said Kahna and Ashutosh had gone to the Bhanjanagar reservoir along with four friends from their village for a bath.

The duo remained in the water for a long time and drowned due to apparent negligence.

When their friends could not find them despite searching, they alerted the fire services and police.

A rescue operation was carried out by the fire brigade and police, led by station officer Jibanananda Jena in the evening.

The two were rescued from the reservoir and rushed to the Bhanjanagar hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.