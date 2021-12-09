Bhubaneswar: With threat over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and a number of people returning from ‘at-risk’ countries, two male students of Capital High School here tested positive for coronavirus.

According to headmaster of the school Jitendra Nayak, swab samples of as many as 372 students were collected by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Covid-19 testing Wednesday. Reports arrived Thursday morning, that showed two of the students as positive for the virus in antigen test, the headmaster Nayak informed.

Meanwhile, the high school authorities immediately kept the infected students in a separate room and their parents were informed about it. Later, the two students went to their respective homes with parents and are presently under isolation, the headmaster expressed.

Also read: Odia officer Rana Pratap Das among 13 killed in IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu

Classrooms on the school premises were thoroughly sanitised as per prescribed Covid safety protocols following the incident. Classes in the school are underway with strict adherence to the safety norms.

“Students, who show even minor symptoms of Covid-19, have been asked to stay under quarantine according to the protocols. Covid testing is being carried out extensively in all educational institutions under three zones of BMC,” an official of the civic body said.

It is pertinent to mention, mass RT-PCR and rapid Antigen tests of students and staff in educational institutions have been ramped up in the capital city amidst scare of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Acting on BMC’s direction, the zonal deputy commissioners namely Purandar Nanda (North), Mahendra Kumar Badhei (South-East), Rabi Narayan Jethy (South-West) have asked testing teams to speed up and cover every educational institution in their respective zones.

PNN