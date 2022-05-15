Berhampur: A man and a woman were injured after being beaten up by villagers in Odisha’s Ganjam district Sunday on suspicion of practicing witchcraft, police said.

The incident took place in Gada Humma village in Humma Police Station area after the locals suspected the duo was practicing sorcery when they were performing some rituals at a temple Saturday night and blamed them for the recent death of a son and daughter of a family, an officer said.

The 35-year-old man and 33-year-old woman sustained injuries on their head and face and some of their teeth were uprooted in the beating. They were rescued by the police and admitted to Chhatrapur Sub-divisional Hospital, he said.

“No one has been arrested so far and the suspects will be nabbed soon,” Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said.

The incident took place despite the Ganjam district administration two years ago announcing a cash reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who could prove the existence of ghosts.

District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange had announced the reward in an effort to create awareness among the people, dispel witchcraft and superstitious practices.

A section of people consider that their relatives fall ill due to the practice of witchcraft. Instead of taking the ill person to the doctor, they go to people who apparently perform black magic, he said.

“I will suggest that people take sick persons to hospitals instead of blaming anyone,” the collector added.

