Dhenkanal: As many as 40 people sustained injuries Thursday as two trucks crashed into a bus at Bhejia Chhak on National Highway-149 in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, a source said.

All injured passengers were shifted to a hospital at Mandapala in Talcher. The driver of one of the trucks along with four passengers from the bus sustained critical injuries, the source added.

According to the source, the mishap took place when the bus named ‘Nirupama’ was returning towards Badachana following a picnic trip to Sambalpur.

Initially, a trailer vehicle hit the bus and within a flick of a moment, a Hyva truck collided with the ill-fated vehicles.

The bus was heavily damaged due to the impact of the collisions.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the victims with the help of locals.

PNN