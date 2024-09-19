Berhampur: Two vegetable sellers were killed when the mini truck on which they were travelling crashed into a good vehicle parked on the roadside in Odisha’s Ganjam district Thursday morning, police said.

The accident happened on the national highway at Pitala in the Hinjili police station area when the mini-truck was heading to Berhampur, they said.

The driver of the mini truck was injured and admitted to a nearby hospital, they added.

The deceased were identified as Suman Gantayat (18) and Ajit Kumar Badatiya (24) of Dharakote, police said.

Suman died on the spot, while Ajit succumbed to his injuries at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, they said.

The truck parked illegally on the roadside was seized and its driver, Rajendra Bhuyan, was arrested, police said.

PTI