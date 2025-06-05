Bolangir: Two women were arrested Thursday at the Balangir railway station for allegedly attempting to smuggle ganja out of Odisha, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) intercepted the women as they prepared to board a train. A search of their bags reportedly led to the recovery of 11kg of ganja.

The accused were identified as Shanti Devi, 45, a resident of Jharkhand, and Yashoda Devi, 28, from Uttar Pradesh. They were allegedly transporting the contraband from Bolangir to destinations outside the state.

The seizure was made in the presence of Executive Magistrate and Additional Tehsildar-in-Charge Soumya Ranjan Raut. The women were taken into custody and brought to the police station for further questioning, officials said.

