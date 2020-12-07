Dhenkanal: In a tragic accident, two women including an ASHA worker were killed and another was injured after a car they were travelling in met an accident at Khatua Hata under Tumusingha police limits in Dhenkanal district Sunday afternoon.

While the deceased were identified as Neerai Das and ASHA worker Laxmi Nayak, the injured as Puspanjali Behera, who is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased and injured belong to Balisahi village under Mathakargola panchayat in Kamakhyanagar block of the district.

Sources said, after getting an ultrasound of Pushpanjali done at a private clinic in Dhenkanal town, the three were returning home in a car. As the car was nearing Khatua Hata, the driver allegedly lost control on the wheels, resulting in the car hitting against a culvert and rolling down to a roadside farmland.

Local residents immediately came to their rescue and informed the police about the mishap.

Police with the help of local people rescued the occupants and sent them to the DHH. At the DHH, the doctors announced Laxmi received dead.

Later, Neerai succumbed while undergoing treatment. A severely injured Pushpanjali was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as her condition deteriorated.

Registering a case, the police have launched a manhunt for the driver.

PNN