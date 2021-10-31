Khurda: Two women, who were out possibly on a morning walk, were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Kapasia village under Bolagarh police limits Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as the residents of Kapasia village.

Following the incident, tension gripped the locality as angry local people blocked the road keeping the bodies on it, demanding adequate compensation to the bereaved families and construction of speed breakers at the both ends of the village.

According to a source, it was some passersby who first spotted the women’s bodies lying in a pool of blood on the National Highway-57 at Kapasia. They immediately informed the villagers who in turn alerted the police. The police reached the spot and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where they succumbed while undergoing treatment. From the circumstances, it is evident that they were walking down the road when an unknown vehicle hit them and sped away from the spot.

At the time of filing of the report, palpable tension prevailed at the village while police officers were trying to pacify the angry villagers.

