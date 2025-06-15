Nuapada: Two youths sustained critical injuries in a bear attack Saturday inside the Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary near Soseing village under Komna police limits in Nuapada district.

The victims were identified as Dipachan Majhi, 37, and Amul Majhi, 28, both residents of Soseing village.

According to sources, the two had gone into the nearby Dalampala forest early in the morning to collect firewood.

At the time, a wild bear with her cubs was foraging in the same area. Upon spotting the men, the bear launched a sudden attack.

Amul was the first to be mauled, sustaining multiple injuries. When Dipachan tried to intervene and rescue him, the bear turned on him, severely injuring his face and body.

Amid the chaos, Amul managed to flee to a nearby forest guard outpost, alerting a caretaker who then informed villagers.

Over 10 villagers rushed to the spot to rescue the injured. However, as they approached, the bear chased them, forcing all to climb trees for their safety.

The animal remained in the area, guarding her cubs and pacing aggressively.

The rescuers remained in the trees for nearly four hours until the bear moved away with her cubs.

Two villagers used an alternate route to retrieve the injured and took them to Sunabeda Primary Health Centre.

They were later shifted to the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Amul suffered deep wounds across his body, while Dipachan’s face was severely disfigured, making his eyes, nose, and mouth unrecognisable.

