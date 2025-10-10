Hanoi: Heavy rains and floods triggered by Typhoon Matmo have left 15 people dead and eight others injured across northern and north-central Vietnam, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority said on Friday.

More than 225,000 houses were submerged and over 1,500 others severely damaged, while about 24,000 hectares of rice and other crops were inundated, it said. Nearly 587,000 livestock and poultry were killed or swept away.

The typhoon also caused serious disruptions to transportation, with 27 road sections blocked due to flooding and landslides, it added.

Power outages affected about 181,000 households, while telecommunications networks in several provinces remained partially disrupted, according to the agency.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh Thursday directed ministries and agencies to actively support local authorities in overcoming the aftermath of Typhoon Matmo, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Vietnam News Agency Friday.

Earlier Tuesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had also issued an urgent directive calling for intensified efforts to prevent flash floods and landslides, and to ensure the safety of residents in affected areas, according to the report.

Earlier, October 7, a section of the Bac Khe 1 hydropower dam in northern Vietnam’s Lang Son province had collapsed, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The incident had been triggered by prolonged rainfall and excessive water pressure following heavy downpours brought by Typhoon Matmo, the 11th storm to hit Vietnam that year, according to local authorities.

Emergency forces, including police, military, and rescue teams, had been deployed to stabilise the situation and prevent further damage.

Not only Vietnam, but, October 6, Typhoon Matmo had also made landfall and weakened after making a second landfall in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, while recovery efforts were underway to tackle the typhoon’s widespread impact.

Typhoon Matmo had been downgraded to a severe tropical storm as it made landfall in Guangxi’s coastal areas around Monday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain that particularly affected the cities of Beihai, Qinzhou, and Fangchenggang.

As of Monday, the typhoon had affected 10,561 people in Beihai, with 10,003 people relocated for safety and about 3,400 hectares of crops damaged, according to the municipal emergency management bureau.

Strong winds had also toppled more than 4,000 trees in Beihai, blocking roads. Municipal authorities had mobilised workers to clear the debris and restore traffic.

Qinzhou and Fangchenggang had also reported fallen trees and billboards. Emergency response personnel had been dispatched to clean up debris, clear main roads and alleyways, and address waterlogging issues.

According to regional meteorological authorities, Typhoon Matmo had moved into northeastern Vietnam around noon on Monday, although strong winds and rain had been forecast to persist in the western and southern parts of Guangxi.

Qinzhou and Chongzuo, another city in Guangxi, had lifted temporary traffic controls, with railway services gradually resuming.

In Beihai, all-out power restoration efforts had been underway in affected areas, involving more than 1,300 personnel, 116 emergency power vehicles, and 1,730 emergency generators.

IANS