Pune: State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.

Thackeray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters here. “But he announced loan waiver upto only Rs 2 lakh. We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation,” Patil said.

“U-turn will now be known as Uddhav ji Thackeray turn,” he quipped.

PTI